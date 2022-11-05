Report

Russia and Iraq to sign a memorandum in the nuclear field

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-05T07:58:35+0000
Shafaq News/ A top Russian official revealed that Moscow and Baghdad are preparing to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the field of non-energy and peaceful applications of nuclear technologies.

Ilya Lobov, the economic adviser of the Russian embassy in Iraq, announced in an interview with RIA Novosti that both sides are also discussing cooperation in education.

"We are talking about the admission of Iraqi students to Russian universities." He said.

According to Lobov, Iraq traditionally shows interest in Russia's nuclear power industry. Therefore, within the framework of the agreement on cooperation in the use of atomic energy, signed in 1975, the parties resumed negotiations on establishing a partnership in this area.

Lobov explained that Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Iraqi Radioactive Sources Regulatory Authority (IRSRA) considered the step would lead to implementing small projects in creating low-power research reactors filed, and non-power applications of nuclear technologies in medicine, agriculture, and desalination,".

Concerning Iraq's interest in developing relations with Russia in various fields, he revealed that Baghdad seeks to develop cooperation in the oil industry and the industrial and commercial spheres in the healthcare field.

