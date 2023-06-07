President Rashid pledges to approve budget bill

Shafaq News / Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of the Republic of Iraq, pledged on Wednesday to approve the budget bill if it gets passed tomorrow by the Council of Representatives. He warned that further delays could hinder the government's operations and harm citizens.

Rashid said in a statement today, "Our people are keenly following the approval of the budget as an important step towards securing the requirements of construction and reconstruction in our country, and starting the implementation of development and completing the services needed by various cities and provinces."

The Iraqi President welcomed the convening of a Council of Representatives session tomorrow to approve the budget, while also appreciating the efforts of the Council of Ministers and the Council of Representatives towards achieving its endorsement.

Rashid said, "We will work on its ratification, and in this regard, we stress that any delay would hinder the work of the government and its activities, and would harm the needs of the citizens."

He concluded by saying that they "expect a clear and final decision from the members of the Council of Representatives regarding the approval of the budget, to fulfill the major responsibilities and tasks that should be undertaken to meet the ambitions of the people, elevate the living and service level, and ensure an effective application of the budget items in the development and reconstruction plans."