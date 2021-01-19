Power outages and Six billion dinar losses in terrorist attacks on power lines and stations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that large parts of power distribution lines and stations have been out of service due to a series of attacks targeting towers, transmission lines, and stations in four governorates, estimating the financial losses from those attacks at around six billion Iraqi dinars.

A statement of the Ministry Highlighted "large-scale and systematic targeting of towers, power transmission lines, and transfer stations in Diyala, Kirkuk, Jurf al-Sakhr and al-Qaim," indicating that this comes "at a time the ministry's cadres and employees are making great efforts to provide the best services to the citizens."

The Ministry explained, "terrorism is once again spreading sabotage by targeting towers and transmission lines for 400 kV ultra-high pressure, and mobile stations 33/132 in the governorates of Diyala, Kirkuk, Karbala, Babil, and al-Anbar."

The Ministry said that a terrorist group targeted major inter-governorate transmission lines and power stations yesterday, Monday, indicating that the security forces clashed with the terrorists who abducted workers in the Ministry only to release them a few hours later.

According to the statement, major parts of transmission and distribution lines and power stations in the governorates of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin went out of service. Moreover, a complete black occurred in Qarataba and Jalawla, estimating losses from these terrorist acts are estimated at around six billion dinars.

The Ministry called on citizens and security forces to "preserve the property of the national electrical network, and report any suspicious acts against the public money."