Oil to flow from Kurdistan to Turkiye on Sep. 27

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil / Ankara

Oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region to Turkiye will restart on Saturday after an 18-month suspension, a source revealed to Shafaq News.

The flow through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline was halted in March 2023 after an arbitration court ordered Ankara to pay $1.5B to Baghdad. The shutdown has since cost Iraq an estimated $22–25B in lost revenue.

The source told Shafaq News that pumping will resume following technical arrangements between Baghdad, Erbil, and Ankara, with initial volumes expected at about 230,000 barrels per day.

Before the stoppage, Kurdistan was exporting around 500,000 barrels daily. In July, Erbil agreed to hand over its crude to Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) under a revenue-sharing agreement.