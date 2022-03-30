Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-30T06:09:47+0000
Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Shafaq News / Oil prices clawed back heavy losses on Wednesday, amid tight supply and growing prospects of new Western sanctions against Russia even as signs of progress emerged from peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up 86 cents, or 0.8%, at $111.09 at 0426 GMT, reversing a 2% loss in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 82 cents, or 0.8%, to $105.06 a barrel, erasing a 1.6% drop on Tuesday.

The focus turned to tight supply after the American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks fell by 3 million barrels in the week ended March 25, according to market sources.

That was triple the decline that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

Keeping the market tight, major oil producers are unlikely to boost output above their agreed 400,000 barrels per day when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, meet on Thursday, several sources close to the group said.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said the group would not look to take action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the group's aim was only to stabilise the market and not to engage in politics.

(Reuters)

related

Rising oil prices might end the financial deficit, official says 

Date: 2021-09-14 18:03:02
Rising oil prices might end the financial deficit, official says 

What pushes oil beyond the $90/barrel threshold?

Date: 2022-02-04 10:32:10
What pushes oil beyond the $90/barrel threshold?

Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-02-23 05:54:54
Oil pulls back on fading supply worries over Ukraine crisis

Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes

Date: 2020-11-23 06:21:28
Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes

Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi

Date: 2021-03-26 07:32:17
Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi

Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

Date: 2021-12-10 05:35:46
Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil stocks

Date: 2021-07-22 06:06:50
Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil stocks

Oil rebounds, but gains limited amid demand concerns as India reels from COVID-19

Date: 2021-04-27 06:37:14
Oil rebounds, but gains limited amid demand concerns as India reels from COVID-19