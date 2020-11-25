Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Oil prices rally further on vaccine optimism despite inventory rise

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-25T07:07:52+0000
Oil prices rally further on vaccine optimism despite inventory rise

Shafaq News/ Oil rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, shrugging off an industry report showing a higher-than-unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and extending a rally driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 38 cents, or 0.8 %, at $48.16 a barrel by 0520 GMT, having risen almost 4% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 32 cents, or 0.71%, to $45.23 a barrel, after rising more than 4% on Tuesday.

Both contracts are at their highest since early March and have rallied nearly 10% in the last four days.

“The broader market is in de-risking mode as we now have three effective vaccines that can combat the virus,” said Kevin Solomon, energy economic analyst at StoneX to Reuters.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in trials and could be up to 90% effective, providing another weapon in the fight to control the pandemic after positive results from other major pharmaceutical developers.

However, any viable vaccine is not likely to be ready for mass use in the next few months, meaning lockdowns and travel restrictions will be in place into next year.

That makes it likely that OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Export Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, will continue production cuts into 2021 after a meeting set to start on Nov. 30 following technical talks this week.

OPEC+ producers have been withholding supplies to support prices after pandemic lockdowns earlier this year caused evaporation in demand.

They are currently due to increase production by 2 million barrels per day -- about 2% of global demand before the pandemic -- from January.

 

related

Oil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw

Date: 2020-10-15 06:33:35
Oil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw

Oil prices drop due to coronavirus

Date: 2020-09-23 06:17:48
Oil prices drop due to coronavirus

Oil prices decline after China economic data disappoints

Date: 2020-10-19 07:15:14
Oil prices decline after China economic data disappoints

Oil gains amid coronavirus demand concerns

Date: 2020-09-25 07:03:13
Oil gains amid coronavirus demand concerns

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify

Date: 2020-10-20 06:20:07
Oil prices drop as COVID-19 second wave worries intensify

Oil prices drops as the virus rebounds and Libya rises production

Date: 2020-09-28 06:59:13
Oil prices drops as the virus rebounds and Libya rises production

Oil prices drop as demand worries counter US stimulus hopes

Date: 2020-09-29 06:34:08
Oil prices drop as demand worries counter US stimulus hopes

Oil prices rise on declining US crude stocks and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-11-11 06:11:50
Oil prices rise on declining US crude stocks and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine