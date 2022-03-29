Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Heavy Price dropped 3.13$ (2.90%) on Tuesday.
OPEC prices recorded:
|
OPEC Members
|
Last
|
Oil price/barrel ($)
|
Iraq
|
Basra Heavy
|
104.66
|
KSA
|
Arab Extra Light
|
114.62
|
UAE
|
Murban
|
112.30
|
Algeria
|
Saharan
|
116.44
|
Nigeria
|
Bonny light
|
114.12
|
Iran
|
Iran Heavy
|
108.94
On Tuesday, Oil prices extended losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks, and concerns about demand as China's financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Brent crude futures were down 60 cents, or 0.5%, at $111.88 a barrel at 0649 GMT, falling as low as $109.97.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.6%, at $105.37after hitting a low of $103.46.