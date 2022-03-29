Report

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2022-03-29T10:14:13+0000
Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Heavy Price dropped 3.13$ (2.90%) on Tuesday.

OPEC prices recorded:

OPEC Members

Last

Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq

Basra Heavy

104.66

KSA

Arab Extra Light

114.62

UAE

Murban

112.30

Algeria

Saharan

116.44

Nigeria

Bonny light

114.12

Iran

Iran Heavy

108.94

On Tuesday, Oil prices extended losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks, and concerns about demand as China's financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Brent crude futures were down 60 cents, or 0.5%, at $111.88 a barrel at 0649 GMT, falling as low as $109.97.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.6%, at $105.37after hitting a low of $103.46.

