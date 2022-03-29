Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Heavy Price dropped 3.13$ (2.90%) on Tuesday.

OPEC prices recorded:

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($) Iraq Basra Heavy 104.66 KSA Arab Extra Light 114.62 UAE Murban 112.30 Algeria Saharan 116.44 Nigeria Bonny light 114.12 Iran Iran Heavy 108.94

On Tuesday, Oil prices extended losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks, and concerns about demand as China's financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Brent crude futures were down 60 cents, or 0.5%, at $111.88 a barrel at 0649 GMT, falling as low as $109.97.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.6%, at $105.37after hitting a low of $103.46.