Shafaq News

Oil prices steadied in early trade on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for the U.S.-Iran war and the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.87 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September slipped 2 cents to $85.81 a barrel. The more active October WTI contract gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.53.

Both Brent and WTI benchmarks gained for a fourth straight session ⁠on Wednesday, settling at their highest since July 24. The September WTI contract expires later on Thursday.

"Oil prices remained elevated as the market is supported by sporadic attacks in the Middle East but lacks fresh momentum without a major escalation," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"The market is likely to maintain a gradual upward trend given uncertainty over peace talks and tensions involving the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iran," he added.

The UAE's ⁠decision to suspend all financial and economic transactions with Iran until further notice has refocused the spotlight on fraught ties between the major Gulf Arab oil producer and Iran.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said no talks were taking place with Iran and that the Strait ⁠of Hormuz was open. Iran, however, said the waterway remained shut.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed, data showed on Wednesday, as most shipowners avoided the key waterway because of a ⁠lack of clear signalling on its reopening from a blockade put in place during the Iran war.

In the U.S., crude and gasoline inventories rose and distillate ⁠stockpiles fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week ended on August 14, compared with estimates for a 600,000-barrel draw.

(Reuters)

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