Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-10T06:14:03+0000
Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

Shafaq News /Oil prices edged up on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections.

Brent crude gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $81.91 a barrel at 0406 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $79.05 a barrel.

Oil prices gained 5% last week after protests in Kazakhstan disrupted train lines and hit production at the country's top oilfield Tengiz, while a pipeline maintenance in Libya pushed production down to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

Source: Reuters

