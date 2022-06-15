Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil prices edge higher, but expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-15T06:32:53+0000
Oil prices edge higher, but expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

Shafaq News / Oil prices made gains on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session amid concerns over fuel demand and the broader economy ahead of an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In volatile trading Brent crude futures for August were up 15 cents, or 0.1%, at $121.32 a barrel as of 0422 GMT after falling to as low as $120.65 earlier in the session on the back of a 0.9% decline on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July rose 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $119.08 a barrel, after hitting a low of $118.22 earlier in the day, having dropped 1.7% a day earlier.

Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - a 75-basis-point increase, which would be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

On the demand side, China's latest COVID outbreak, traced to a 24-hour bar in Beijing, has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns.

The country's economy, however, showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly.

(Reuters)

related

Oil prices drop before OPEC+ resumes meeting on Feb output levels

Date: 2021-01-05 05:50:35
Oil prices drop before OPEC+ resumes meeting on Feb output levels

Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

Date: 2021-03-25 05:59:37
Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

Oil climbs close to seven-year high as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Date: 2022-02-02 15:24:06
Oil climbs close to seven-year high as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Oil steadies from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

Date: 2022-03-03 18:31:22
Oil steadies from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

Oil Traded Below Multi-Year Highs. Brent Crude Futures Registers 7th Weekly Gain

Date: 2021-10-24 09:37:07
Oil Traded Below Multi-Year Highs. Brent Crude Futures Registers 7th Weekly Gain

Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms

Date: 2022-05-16 06:04:20
Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms

BofA: Brent will hit three digits in 2022

Date: 2021-06-21 10:47:09
BofA: Brent will hit three digits in 2022

Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears

Date: 2021-11-26 19:47:49
Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears