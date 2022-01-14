Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil edges lower on profit-taking, rate hike worries

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-14T07:02:53+0000
Oil edges lower on profit-taking, rate hike worries

Shafaq News / Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as investors took profits after two days of gains amid fears of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, but the losses were cushioned by expectations of a strong economic recovery that will boost demand in a tightly supplied market.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down 52 cents, or 0.6%, at $82.12 a barrel, after rising 5.6% over the last two days.

Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.47 a barrel. It had gained 4.7% over Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve may need to raise rates four times in 2022 if inflation doesn't improve quickly enough, Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said on Thursday, adding that because inflation has stayed high longer, the Fed has to take action quicker than expected.

Oil prices typically move inversely to the U.S. dollar, with a stronger greenback making commodities more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Source:Reuters

related

Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound

Date: 2021-06-08 07:00:12
Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound

Oil prices rise by $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Date: 2021-11-04 14:35:39
Oil prices rise by $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

Date: 2021-12-10 05:35:46
Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

Oil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over COVID case spike

Date: 2021-08-17 05:59:59
Oil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over COVID case spike

Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of OPEC+ meet

Date: 2020-11-30 06:28:33
Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of OPEC+ meet

Rising oil prices will cover the 2021 budget deficit, MP says

Date: 2021-05-08 08:46:36
Rising oil prices will cover the 2021 budget deficit, MP says

Oil prices mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report, more gains eyed

Date: 2021-09-03 08:31:27
Oil prices mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report, more gains eyed

Oil prices climbed to their highest in months

Date: 2021-02-15 06:39:00
Oil prices climbed to their highest in months