Oil dips as US moves to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News

Oil prices eased more than 1% on Tuesday after climbing by as much as 6% in the previous session on signs the U.S. Navy is loosening Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz, potentially opening up supply from the Middle East.

The U.S. on Monday launched a new operation aimed at reopening the strait to shipping. Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), later said the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged vehicle carrier, exited the Gulf via the strait accompanied by the U.S. military, easing some supply disruption fears.

Brent oil futures for July fell $1.22, or 1.1%, to $113.22 per barrel at 0323 GMT after settling up 5.8% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.02, or 1.9%, to $104.40, after ⁠gaining 4.4% in the previous session.

"The successful escorted exit of the Maersk-operated vessel has helped ease some immediate supply disruption fears," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"It shows that limited safe passage is possible under current conditions and helps chip away at some of the worst-case supply disruption fears. However, it's still very much a one-off event rather than a full reopening," he said in an email.

Still, Iran launched attacks in the Gulf on Monday to counter the U.S. move as they wrestle for control over the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to wider markets and typically carries oil and gas supply equal to about 20% of global demand every day.

Several commercial vessels were reportedly struck in the area, while a key oil port in the United Arab Emirates was set ablaze after an Iranian strike. Trump's attempt to use ⁠the U.S. Navy to free up shipping is the war's biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ago.

The U.S. is pushing to open Hormuz to ease a massive disruption to global energy supplies since Iran mostly shut the strait after the U.S. and Israel started the war on February 28.

Some analysts attributed the slight drop in oil prices on Tuesday to profit-taking moves.

"The recent dip does look like a bit of profit-taking after a strong run-up, ⁠rather than a structural shift in the backdrop," said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova. "The geopolitical risk premium tied to the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly in place, so the downside is likely to stay limited."

"In the very near term, prices could see some consolidation or mild pullback as markets ⁠reassess positioning and react to mixed diplomatic signals."

On Monday, Chevron (CVX.N), Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said physical shortages in oil supply would begin appearing around the world because of the Hormuz closure.

Because of the disruptions, global oil stocks are approaching their lowest level in eight years, Goldman Sachs ⁠said on Monday, warning that the speed of depletion was becoming a concern as supplies remained restricted.

(Reuters)

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