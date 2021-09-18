Official refutes an official document: There is no change in fuel oil prices

Shafaq News/A high-ranking official in the Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Saturday gainsaid an official document stipulating higher fees on the fuel supplied to the country's construction material plants.

In a press release issued earlier today, the Deputy Director-General of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Hussein Talib Abboud, said, "the Oil Products Distribution Company denies any increase in the prices of black oil supplied to the brick and stucco factories,"

"The currently approved prices are the same as the previous ones. There is no change in it," he elaborated.

"The approved pricetag of black oil is 100,000 dinars per ton, equivalent to 100 dinars per liter," he noted, "we informed the owners of brick and stucco factories to resume cutting and processing at the prices approved above."

Earlier, an official document signed by the Director-General of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Ali Ward Hammoud, showed that the price of the fuel oil product for construction material factories was amended based on the directive of the Minister of Oil.

According to the document, the selling price of the product for factories (brick, stucco, thermos tone, borax, gravel substitutes) is 150 thousand Iraqi dinars per cubic meter, instead of 100 thousand.

The selling price of the fuel oil product for all cement plants will be 250 thousand dinars per cubic meter instead of 150 thousand.