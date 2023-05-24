Official announces new project linking Basra to Europe

Shafaq News / An Iraqi government advisor revealed on Wednesday that the forthcoming mega-development project, the "Great Development Road," will commence from Basra in the southernmost region of the country and extend all the way to European nations.

Hisham Al-Rikabi, the media advisor to the Prime Minister, stated in a press interview, which was obtained by Shafaq News Agency, that the Great Development Road, the largest transportation project in the region, will initiate from Basra and traverse ten Iraqi provinces before reaching Turkey and eventually Europe.

The Iraqi government has announced that the capital city, Baghdad, will host a conference next Saturday for transportation ministers from Gulf and neighboring countries to discuss the establishment of the Dry Canal project.