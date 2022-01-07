Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official Lebanese delegation arrives in Baghdad tomorrow

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-07T09:35:45+0000
Official Lebanese delegation arrives in Baghdad tomorrow

Shafaq News / An official Lebanese delegation, headed by the Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow to attend the Iraqi-Lebanese businessmen conference.

Lebanese media reported that Boujikian visited Prime Minister Najib Mikati yesterday, Friday, to brief him about the preparations for the conference that will take place in the Iraqi capital.

Boujikian said in press statements that the visit aims to activate joint agreements between Beirut and Baghdad, and facilitate the transit process through the Lebanese-Syrian-Iraqi borders.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-31 08:53:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Four new electric substations to be inaugurated in three Iraqi governorates

Date: 2020-11-08 11:44:56
Four new electric substations to be inaugurated in three Iraqi governorates

Dinar/Dollar's rates jumped in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-03-30 08:40:31
Dinar/Dollar's rates jumped in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-28 14:57:40
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

After a suspension for 4 months.. Resumption of train traffic between Baghdad and Basra

Date: 2020-02-17 08:38:57
After a suspension for 4 months.. Resumption of train traffic between Baghdad and Basra

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 16:22:08
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar/Dinar rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-05 16:32:00
Dollar/Dinar rates inched up in Baghdad

September's average exchange rate of the dollar in Baghdad was 1227 dinars

Date: 2020-11-15 10:31:59
September's average exchange rate of the dollar in Baghdad was 1227 dinars