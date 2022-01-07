Official Lebanese delegation arrives in Baghdad tomorrow

Shafaq News / An official Lebanese delegation, headed by the Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow to attend the Iraqi-Lebanese businessmen conference.

Lebanese media reported that Boujikian visited Prime Minister Najib Mikati yesterday, Friday, to brief him about the preparations for the conference that will take place in the Iraqi capital.

Boujikian said in press statements that the visit aims to activate joint agreements between Beirut and Baghdad, and facilitate the transit process through the Lebanese-Syrian-Iraqi borders.