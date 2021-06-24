OPEC Reference basket hits 74.01$

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket oil price rose to 74.01$/bbl driven by other crudes.

OPEC said in a statement that the price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes reached 74.01$ a barrel compared with 73.13$ yesterday.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).