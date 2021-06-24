Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

OPEC Reference basket hits 74.01$

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-24T11:28:07+0000
OPEC Reference basket hits 74.01$

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket oil price rose to 74.01$/bbl driven by other crudes.

OPEC said in a statement that the price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes reached 74.01$ a barrel compared with 73.13$ yesterday.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

related

Basra Light crude recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-25 08:50:09
Basra Light crude recorded the highest price among OPEC

OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports plunges to 2 decade low

Date: 2021-05-04 06:44:17
OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports plunges to 2 decade low

OPEC expects steeper oil demand drop

Date: 2020-09-14 12:33:50
OPEC expects steeper oil demand drop

Iraq voices frustration with OPEC days before crunch meeting

Date: 2020-11-26 06:36:42
Iraq voices frustration with OPEC days before crunch meeting

ORB shrugs a few cents but maintains +70$ levels 

Date: 2021-06-08 11:53:40
ORB shrugs a few cents but maintains +70$ levels 

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-02-17 08:36:17
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Basra Light Crude recorded about 68 US dollars

Date: 2021-03-11 08:23:37
Basra Light Crude recorded about 68 US dollars

OPEC cuts, vaccines to sustain oil's recovery, a Reuters poll reveals

Date: 2021-04-01 07:01:30
OPEC cuts, vaccines to sustain oil's recovery, a Reuters poll reveals