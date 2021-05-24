Nineveh signs an agreement with a foreign company to reconstruct a major bridge in Mosul

Shafaq News / The Roads and Bridges Department in Nineveh governorate concluded on Monday a contract with an Egyptian company to reconstruct a major bridge on the Tigris River connecting both sides of Mosul.

The department said in a statement that the Director-General of the Department, Hussein Jassem Kadhim, signed a contract with the Egyptian General Nasr Company to reconstruct the fifth bridge in Mosul in 15 months, and a cost exceeding 14 million dollars within the allocations of the World Bank.

The Fifth Bridge in Mosul is one of the largest bridges in the city and Iraq and connects Mosul's right and left coasts. It is 768 meters long.

The bridge, along with several other bridges, was out of service during the war between Iraqi forces and ISIS in 2017.