Lebanon prepares to sign the "oil agreement" with Iraq

Shafaq News / A Lebanese newspaper revealed that the government is preparing to sign an agreement with Iraq, according to which Lebanon will receive 500 thousand tons of oil crude for a year, in exchange for medical equipment, medicines, and consulting services.

Al-Akhbar newspaper, quoting private sources, stated that the Lebanese government is working to finalize the draft agreement to be signed by the relevant authorities.

According to the newspaper, importing oil from Iraq will save Lebanon from darkness after the Sonatrach contract expires, even if the quantities will be less than required.

It is noteworthy that the main problem was that Iraqi fuel did not conform to the specifications adopted in Lebanon, but it was agreed to barter it with an Iraqi fuel company that matches the specifications.