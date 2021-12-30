Kurdistan Region's imports exceeded 6 billion Dinars in 2021  

Shafaq News / The importers and exporters' union in the Kurdistan region revealed that the region imported more than 6-billion-Dinar worth of goods in 2021.

The head of the union, Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman presented in a press conference today the union's activities, efforts and statistics during 2021.

Sheikh Abdulrahman said that the union granted 4,874 licenses, valuing 6,600,000,000 to import goods through the region's border crossings.

He noted that the union is currently trying to improve local production and increase experts, despite it not being at the required level.