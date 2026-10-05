Shafaq News- Hormuz

Crude oil exports from the Middle East rose above pre-war levels on four of the seven days in the final week of September, ship-tracking firm Kpler said on Monday.

Crude exports from the region reached a high of 19.5 million barrels per day (bpd) on September 24 and ranged between 19 million bpd and 22.5 million bpd from September 27 to 29.

Exports averaged 18 million bpd between March 2025 and February 2026, before the US-Israeli war on Iran began.

The seven-day moving average for crude exports stood at 18.5 million bpd on October 1, the data showed. The figure includes shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, exports from terminals, and ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman.

Taken together, exports of crude, oil products, chemicals and non-gas liquids averaged 22.4 million bpd in the seven days to September 30, Kpler added, noting that the tally excludes vessels that may have crossed the maritime gateway with their Automatic Identification System transponders switched off to avoid detection.

Before the Iran war began on February 28, the waterway typically handled about 125 large commercial vessels a day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and container vessels, accounting for about 20% of the world's daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

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