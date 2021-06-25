Jordan sets the date for launching the electrical interconnection with Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-25T09:35:54+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources expected that the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection project will start operating in 2022, according to Petra news agency. The Ministry stated in the annual report of its achievement for 2020, that the energy exchange contract with Egypt was renewed, and another agreement was signed to supply Iraq with electric power, noting that the first phase of the problem is being completed, during which 1000 GWh will be exported annually from Jordan to Iraq. For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity had announced in 2020 that the American company “General Electric” had started the electrical interconnection works with Jordan, pointing out that the Gulf Interconnection Authority had informed Iraq that work on the electrical interconnection project was imminent. On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, set the date for the completion of the electrical Interconnection with the Gulf and Jordan. Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with the semi-official Al-Iraqiah channel, "We started with the electrical Interconnection with the Gulf countries, and we have completed 85% of the work in Iraq. In 2022 the electrical Interconnection with the Gulf and the electrical Interconnection with Jordan will be completed."

