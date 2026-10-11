Shafaq News- Amman/ Baghdad

Iraqis topped the list of foreign property buyers in Jordan by investment value during the first nine months of 2026, purchasing 416 properties worth 70.257 million Jordanian dinars (approximately $100 million), according to Jordan’s Department of Lands and Survey.

Their purchases accounted for nearly 42% of the total value of real estate acquired by non-Jordanians between January and September.

In September alone, Iraqi nationals bought 43 properties valued at 7.179 million dinars (approximately $10.13 million), retaining their position as the largest foreign buyers by investment value.

Overall, non-Jordanians purchased 1,736 properties during the nine-month period, down 1% year-on-year, while the total value of transactions rose 17% to 168.311 million dinars (approximately $237 million).