Iraqi top financial officials participate in the IMF and WB meetings

Shafaq News/ The Acting Minister of Finance, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, headed on Friday the Iraqi delegation participating in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) meetings in Washington.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the Iraqi delegation met on the sidelines with several financial and economic institutions officials, where Abdul-Jabbar stressed the "importance of strengthening relations with various international partners and boosting the cooperation," stressing "the necessity of involving the private sector in economic activities to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development."

According to the statement, "the Iraqi delegation aims to receive technical support from the US Treasury and other financial institutions."