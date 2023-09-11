Iraqi per capita GDP expected to exceed $6,000 by 2028-Report

Shafaq News / Statista, the German data market specialist, predicted on Monday that the per capita GDP of Iraq is set to rise to over $6,000 by the year 2028.

According to the report, "It is expected that the per capita GDP in Iraq will continuously increase, reaching $6,678 in 2028, up from $6,180 in 2023, representing an 8.05% growth."

The data further revealed that the highest per capita GDP in Iraq within the past 15 years was recorded in 2013, reaching $7,021, while the lowest was registered in 2009 at $3,701.

This indicator measures the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per person at current prices, where the GDP is first converted from the national currency into the US dollar at current exchange rates, and then divided by the total population.

The Gross Domestic Product is a measure of a nation's productivity, indicating the total value of goods and services produced over a specified period, in this case, a year.