Shafaq News- Baghdad

A typical 90-square-meter apartment in Iraq costs about 10.1 years of family disposable income, ranking the country 70th of 108 in Numbeo's mid-2026 price-to-income index, where a higher ratio means less affordable housing.

That puts Iraq well below the world's least affordable markets, led by Nigeria at 116.3, Sri Lanka at 55.4 and Ghana at 49. Among Arab countries, ratios were highest in Egypt (18.3), Lebanon (16.9), Algeria (15), Morocco (13.6) and Tunisia (12.8), and lowest in the UAE (7.8), Jordan (6.7), Kuwait (6.1), Bahrain (5), Saudi Arabia (4.7), Qatar (4.5) and Oman (3.8). Neighboring Iran scored 16.

South Africa had the lowest ratio in the index at 3.1, followed by the United States at 3.4.