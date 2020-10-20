Iraqi government: the fiscal deficit financing law secures salaries

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee announced on Tuesday, that the fiscal deficit financing law will be included in the agenda of next week's session, confirming the Iraqi government's ability to secure employee salaries for the remaining months of 2020.

Committee member Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency, "the law needs several sessions of reading before voting on it".

In fiscal year 2020, the government spending is estimated at 148 trillion dinars, with an estimated deficit of 81 trillion dinars. revenues amounted to about 67 trillion dinars.

Al-Kadhimi's government conducted a series of measures that focused on reducing expenditures after the decline in revenues due to the drop in oil prices and COVID-19, as it took extensive reforms in managing financial revenues.