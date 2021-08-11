Iraqi companies call for government support 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi industrial companies demanded the federal government to provide more support for national production.

This came within the framework of the National Exhibition for Industries and National Investment, which is being held in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The representative of the Food Products Company of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Adnan Moussa, stated, "the food company was established in 1942 to manufacture foodstuffs and vegetable oils, exported to countries around the world, and now needs a national program that enhances local production and competes with foreign products."

"Unfortunately, after some factories were shut down, local production has decreased from 100% to 25%", he noted.

For her part, Azhar al-Janabi, director of the Golden Falcon Company, said, "the national companies are taking bold and confident steps, and this needs time and everyone's cooperation. Here comes the government's role in delivering the national product to its acclaimed position of quality and durability."