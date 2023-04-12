Iraqi and Saudi Electricity Ministers Discuss Arar Power Station and Transmission Lines

Shafaq News / Iraqi Electricity Minister Ali Fadel held talks with his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday regarding the establishment of the Arar power station, transmission lines, and energy payment mechanism.

Ahmed Moussa, a spokesperson for the Ministry, stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that "the Iraqi Electricity Minister discussed with his Saudi counterpart today the details of establishing the Arar power station, the transmission line, which is considered the cornerstone for linking the Iraqi and Saudi lines, and their respective paths, as well as the energy payment mechanism."

The Arar power station is expected to have a significant impact on the energy sector in the region, providing a reliable source of electricity to the province of al-Anbar and the surrounding areas. The transmission lines will connect the Iraqi and Saudi grids, facilitating the exchange of electricity between the two countries.

Iraq has been struggling to meet its growing demand for electricity due to a lack of infrastructure and investment in the sector. The establishment of the Arar power station and transmission lines will contribute significantly to improving the electricity supply in the region.

The talks between the Iraqi and Saudi ministers represent a significant step towards enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. The establishment of the Arar power station and transmission lines will contribute significantly to the economic development of the region.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity expressed optimism about the outcomes of the discussions, stating that "the talks were fruitful, and both sides are keen on following up on the implementation of the project as soon as possible."

The establishment of the Arar power station and transmission lines is a significant project that will have a lasting impact on the region. The cooperation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector is expected to continue to strengthen in the coming years, contributing to the economic growth of both countries.