Iraqi MoF meets to prepare for the medium term 2022-2024 general budget strategy

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, chaired today the sixteenth session of the committee for preparing the federal general budget strategy for the medium term 2022-2024.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance said that during the session, a comprehensive report was submitted on the strategic plans for Babel, al-Anbar, Dhi Qar and Wasit governorates, and their future vision for achieving economic development, activating the investment, supporting efforts to enhance the service reality and infrastructure, providing job opportunities, and reduce poverty levels.

The meeting also discussed determining the oil and non-oil revenues limit according to the report submitted by the head of the General Authority to monitor the allocations of the federal ministries.

Allawi stressed the importance of adopting systematic mechanisms and steps following scientific frameworks, including according to what was stated in the economic reform paper.