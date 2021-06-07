Report

Iraqi Minister of oil meets his Saudi counterpart

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-07T16:54:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Saudi companies confirmed their readiness to hold investment partnerships in free and associated gas investment projects, especially in the Akkas field in al-Anbar and Artawi field in Basra.

The Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, stressed, according to a statement by the Ministry, "enhancing bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as expanding horizons of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, including energy, petrochemicals, gas investment, and clean energy."

This came during an extensive online meeting between Abdul-Jabbar and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, attended by Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi.

"This meeting comes within the framework of the two countries' willingness to cooperate in implementing investment projects", Abdul-Jabbar said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman expressed the Kingdom's readiness to achieve a partnership with Iraq, stressing that these meetings accelerate implementing memorandums of understanding recently signed between the two countries.

