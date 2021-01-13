Iraqi Minister of Trade meets with his Iranian counterpart

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-13T11:13:29+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Trade, Alaa Al-Jubouri, met on Wednesday with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, Reza Rahmani. In the meeting, al-Jubouri called for expanding trade relations and consider barter trade and providing products directly to the buyer without intermediaries in cooperation with the Iranian International Exhibitions Company, "trade index between the two countries is high, which provides a favorable ground for securing the interests of the two countries." "Iraq is the second-largest trading partner of Iran after China," the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, quoted Al-Jubouri as saying. The total value of Iran's exports to Iraq in the past nine months, starting from March 20, has reached 20 million tons, estimated at 5.9 billion dollars.

