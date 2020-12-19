Iraqi MP: the 2021 budget will not include compensation for those affected by ISIS

Shafaq News / Nahla al-Rawi, a member of the Iraqi parliament from the Al-Anbar governorate, ruled out the possibility of including the compensations for those affected by the control of ISIS in the 2021 general budget.

Al-Rawi told Shafaq News agency, "I do not think that the 2021 budget will include the compensations for those affected by the terrorist operations that Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin governorates witnessed during the control of ISIS."

She added, "A certain amount may be allocated for the payment of compensation in the next year's budget, but it is certain that it will not be sufficient to compensate all those who had been affected."

Al-Rawi pointed out, "There are large numbers of affected people in Al-Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin and the outskirts of Baghdad, and they all need compensation, but there are no funds to compensate for all these numbers.: