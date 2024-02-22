Iraqi Government and Visa forge alliance for digital payment advancements

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed the government's commitment to economic and banking reform as a top priority.

Al-Sudani's media office said that the prime minister received Andrew Torre, Visa's regional president for the CEMEA region when he commended the collaboration with Visa in advancing electronic payment technology and digital transformation.

Al-Sudani emphasized the government's dedication to economic and banking reform, noting the recent approval of the electronic payment system by the Council of Ministers.

Furthermore, he praised the company's role in expanding electronic payment technology and contributing to the education of Iraqi workers involved in the electronic payment process.

On behalf of Visa, Torre expressed the company's eagerness to continue collaborating with the Central Bank of Iraq and all entities within the Iraqi banking sector, highlighting Visa's commitment to supporting Iraq's government plans for electronic payment and economic reform.

In addition, Visa's regional president pledged to introduce advanced solutions and technologies to the market, offering expertise and increasing employment opportunities for Iraqis at Visa's Baghdad office to establish 500,000 acceptance points for electronic payment across Iraq.