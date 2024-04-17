Iraqi Airways suspends flights to Dubai as airport floods

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways on Wednesday suspended all flights to Dubai International Airport due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

In a statement quoted by Shafaq News Agency, the airline said, "The management of the Iraqi Airways Corporation would like to inform passengers that it will temporarily suspend all scheduled flights of the national carrier to and from Dubai Airport today, Wednesday, April 17, due to the severe weather conditions in Dubai. You will be informed of the resumption of flights through our official pages."

Social media users shared footage showing a passenger plane landing at Dubai Airport amid a flood of water on the runway caused by the low-pressure system affecting the region.

Dubai International Airport announced in a statement on Tuesday the suspension of its operations for 25 minutes due to a "strong storm."