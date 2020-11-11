Iraq: we are committed to developing oil projects with our international partners

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced that Iraq is committed to developing oil and gas projects, indicating that it is seeking to develop solar energy.

"Iraq is still committed to making progress in oil and gas projects with its international partners", Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said during the ADIPEC virtual conference held in the UAE.

Raad al-Qadri, senior director at BCG Energy Impact Center, "Iraq will struggle to find the necessary investment and create a stable environment for investors to develop these projects."

The virtual exhibition of ADIPEC, one of the largest energy events in the Middle East and North Africa, started on Tuesday and is usually hosted in Abu Dhabi.

Energy ministers from Egypt, Jordan and Iraq were among the speakers, in addition to Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency.