Iraq to sign contracts of tens of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar announced that the Iraqi government would sign energy contracts with Saudi Arabia.

The daily Al-Sabah Newspaper quoted the Minister as saying; Iraq is discussing a partnership with Saudi Aramco to explore and develop natural gas fields in Iraq's the Western Desert, worth tens of billions of dollars.

Abdul-Jabbar added; The Iraqi government is also in talks with the Saudi ACWA Power Company to build desalination and solar power plants in Iraq and implement petrochemical