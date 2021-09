Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Minister of Communications Arkan Shahab al-Shaibani said Iraq would soon launch the first local satellite.

During the cyber security conference, Al-Shaibani confirmed that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed to launch the first satellite in the Iraqi airspace. “This step represents the prestige and sovereignty of the state.”

The Minister added that this action aims to “keep pace with changing technology in the telecommunications sector.”