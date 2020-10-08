Iraq to invest in Methane to generate electricity

Shafaq News / Iraq plans to generate electricity by investing in methane gas promoting the use of a new source of cleaner energy.

“The ministries of health and oil have agreed to form a Technical Working Group Joint to study methane emissions from oil and gas drilling and extraction." Iraqi Deputy Minister of Environment, Jasim Hammadi, said after a webinar hosted by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment and the United Nations Environment Program

Iraq produces about 3% of global oil and gas, on the other hand it is responsible for about 8% of global methane emissions which is estimated at 105 million$, according to estimates by the International Energy Agency.

Hammadi added, "What Iraq seeks is to study the methane emissions ", calling for" technical support from United Nations agencies and global initiatives, including the Global Methane Alliance, to help Iraq set "national goals."

Methane is the primary component of natural gas — a common fuel source, is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide, therefore about 25% of the manmade global warming we're experiencing is caused by methane emissions.

"The most challenge with detecting methane is that it is an invisible gas, so specialized equipment and studies are needed to follow it up," said Marisol Estrella, Program Coordinator for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Post-Conflict and Disaster Management Branch of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

It’s noteworthy that The United Nations Environment Program, through its partnership with the Norwegian Oil for Development Program as well as its international methane initiatives and networks, is supporting Iraq in following up Methane emissions.