Iraq to add two vessels to its maritime fleet

Shafaq News/ Iraq's General Company for Ports will add two vessels to its maritime fleet, the Director-General of the state-owned company, Farhan al-Fartousi, said on Friday.

In a statement issued earlier today, al-Fartousi said that the construction of these vessels was financed by the Japanese loan to the Maritime Control Department.

"The two vessels were built in Sri Lanka. The first will dock in Shatt al-Arab. It will serve as a station for maritime pilots heading to the Khor al-Abdallah canal. It can house 25 pilots, in addition to 20 staff members," he added, "the second will operate in al-Faw. It installs and captures buoys. It will also provide maintenance and illumination work."

The director of the Maritime Control Department said that the two vessels will arrive by the end of the current month as soon as they complete an experimental cruise."