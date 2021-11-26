Iraq signs a partnership contract with Schlumberger

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Drilling Company signed a partnership contract with Schlumberger International company.

The Director-General of the Iraqi Drilling Company, Bassem Abdul Karim, said in a statement that the contract includes stipulates support for the implementation of drilling and reclamation projects, in a way that benefits international companies operating Iraqi oil fields.

He added that the international company transferred expertise and modern technology to develop the Iraqi company's employees and upgrade the oil services sector.

He pointed to the importance of cooperation with respectable international companies, especially to develop and implement drilling and reclamation projects.