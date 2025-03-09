Iraq sees record olive oil production in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s olive oil production has reached a record high in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said oil extraction rates had risen to 18% across olive varieties such as Picual, Gerafa, and Saint Catherine, calling it a historic achievement.

“This success follows three years of dedicated efforts, including improved harvesting methods and the use of specialized presses to enhance oil quality,” the statement read.

The ministry noted that extraction rates had previously remained below 10%, and recent improvements reflect "substantial progress in Iraq’s olive oil industry."