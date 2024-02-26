Iraq's workforce: fifth in the Arab countries and 47th globally

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 47th in the world according to global economy website, and fifth in the Arab world in terms of the number of workers in 2023.

Based on the data from the website global economy, which measures the size of the world's economies by the number of workers in 2023, China topped the list with 781.83 million workers, followed by India with 523.84 million, the United States with 169.23 million, and Indonesia with 137.26 million. Iraq ranked 47th globally with 11.18 million workers, as the data showed on Monday.

The lowest-ranked countries were Vincent and Tonga with 0.05 and 0.04 million workers each.