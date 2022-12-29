Iraq's state owned company begins drilling 27 oilwells in Baghdad: official statement

Shafaq News/ Iraq's state-owned company has started drilling for oil and gas in the southeastern Baghdad field for a Chinese-led consortium, an official statement said on Thursday.

"The technical and engineering personnel of the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) began drilling the first of 27 oil wells in the eastern Baghdad southern field for the Chinese company EBS in cooperation with the COSL company to provide oil services," the statement said, adding that "drilling operations are carried out using the IDC 36 drilling rig with a horsepower capacity of 1500."

"The company is working according to the integrated management system (IMS) to keep pace with the global development in the field of systems and standards," it concluded.