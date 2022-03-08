Iraq's oil minister holds official talks with "Chevron" on developing Nasiriyah oilfield

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, on Tuesday met with representatives of the U.S. oil giant "Chevron" to discuss developing the Nasiriyah oilfield.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the "CERAWeek 2022" energy conference organized annually by the information and insights company IHS Markit in Houston, Texas, between March 7 and 11.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, touched upon updates on the U.S. company's underway agreement with the Dhi Qar Oil Company on the Nasiriyah oilfield project.

"The project will contribute to reinvigorating the governorate's economy, not to mention Iraq's national economy," the statement said.

In November 2021, Iraq's cabinet authorized the National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with US group Chevron over development of oilfields in Nasiriyah, in the Iraqi southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

"Developing the fields in Nasiriyah will provide great job opportunities and will introduce advanced technologies for oil production," the Ministry's spokesperson said back then.

The Nasiriyah project for oil and gas production includes establishing four exploration blocks in the governorate, the Iraqi oil ministry said.

The ministry added that its plan in the governorate includes the completion of a group of giant projects in the oil and gas and water injection sectors, with an initial targeted capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day within seven years of starting work.