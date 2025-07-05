Iraq’s oil exports to India drop 4% in early 2025

Shafaq News - Baghdad/New Delhi

Iraq’s crude oil shipments to India averaged 860,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2025, down 4% from 900,000 bpd during the same period last year, official figures showed on Saturday.

The data reflects a slight downturn in Iraq’s share of India’s import market between January and June 2025, yet despite the decline, Iraq maintained its position as India’s second-largest crude supplier.

Oil revenues remain Iraq’s main source of income, making these small changes in export volumes significant for its economy.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Rosneft led with 1.67 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia came in third.