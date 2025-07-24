Iraq's oil exports surpassed 600M in H25

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq exported over 600 million barrels of crude oil in the first half of 2025, according to official statistics released by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) on Thursday.

According to the data, Iraq’s total oil exports for the first six months of the year reached 606,582,373 barrels, averaging 101,097,062 barrels per month.

Of this total, 590,262,866 barrels were exported from the southern and central fields through Basra ports, while exports from the Qayyarah field in Kirkuk reached 5,692,331 barrels.

The data also showed that oil exports from the modern Kirkuk depot to Jordan during the same period totaled 1,866,194 barrels.

Revenue generated from exports in March, April, May, and June amounted to $27,514,474,242, SOMO added.