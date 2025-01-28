Iraq's fuel sales surge in 2024 with digital overhaul

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced an increase in fuel sales for 2024, driven by digital transformation and enhanced services.

Hussein Talib, Director General of the Oil Products Distribution Company, highlighted that the company recorded higher sales across various fuel types, following the implementation of electronic automation, transitioning from paper-based to digital payment systems, and improving distribution outlets with complementary services.

“The progress in inspection activities, fuel sales, transport operations, and the growing consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are clear indicators of advancement,” Talib stated.

2024 Fuel Sales Breakdown:

- Gasoline (Regular, Improved, Super): 11.382 billion liters

- Kerosene: 1.768 billion liters

- Diesel (Regular, Heavy): 11 billion liters

- Fuel Oil (Regular, Heavy, Improved): 11.5 billion liters

- Jet Fuel (Civilian, Military): 154 million liters

Transport Operations

Milad Rashid, Director of the Transportation Authority, reported the annual transport output for distributing oil products across provinces reached approximately 1.104 billion cubic meters per kilometer, facilitated by a vast fleet of tankers.

LPG Consumption Surge

Falah Hashem, Director of the Supply Authority, noted a sharp rise in the adoption of LPG for vehicles. Currently, 125 LPG distribution outlets operate nationwide, with 72 managed by the Distribution Company and 53 by the Gas Filling Company. LPG consumption in 2024 exceeded 327 million liters, reflecting growing public interest in alternative fuel options.

The ministry credited these advancements to the increased involvement of the private sector in distribution and its efforts to meet the demand with high-quality fuel products and services.