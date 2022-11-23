Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $36 billion in September

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities surged to $36.9 billion.

The latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds rose by 3.65% in September to reach $36.905 billion.

The bonds include long-term guarantees and short-term guarantees.

According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1120.2 billion), followed by China, with an exposure of $933.6 billion at the end of September.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom, withholding worth $663.3 billion, Belgium ($325.1 billion), and Cayman Islands ($301.5 billion), followed Luxembourg ($298.6 billion) and Switzerland ($278 billion).

As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 121 billion dollars, followed by Kuwait with 49.9 billion dollars, the UAE (48.3 billion dollars), then Iraq with 36.9 billion dollars.