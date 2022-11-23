Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $36 billion in September

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-23T07:14:27+0000
Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $36 billion in September

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities surged to $36.9 billion.

The latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds rose by 3.65% in September to reach $36.905 billion.

The bonds include long-term guarantees and short-term guarantees.

According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1120.2 billion), followed by China, with an exposure of $933.6 billion at the end of September.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom, withholding worth $663.3 billion, Belgium ($325.1 billion), and Cayman Islands ($301.5 billion), followed Luxembourg ($298.6 billion) and Switzerland ($278 billion).

As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 121 billion dollars, followed by Kuwait with 49.9 billion dollars, the UAE (48.3 billion dollars), then Iraq with 36.9 billion dollars.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-17 08:18:40
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq's foreign currency reserves inch up to $64 billion

Date: 2022-02-07 11:52:09
Iraq's foreign currency reserves inch up to $64 billion

Iran’s exports to Iraq crosses $8.2 billion

Date: 2022-03-03 11:10:21
Iran’s exports to Iraq crosses $8.2 billion

Iraqi tourists spent +$100 million U.S. in 10 days-Report

Date: 2022-07-12 08:03:15
Iraqi tourists spent +$100 million U.S. in 10 days-Report

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-05 09:14:29
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Energy transition a political risk nightmare for least competitive oil producers, Company

Date: 2021-03-25 06:40:10
Energy transition a political risk nightmare for least competitive oil producers, Company

Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $36 billion in September

Date: 2022-11-17 07:10:51
Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $36 billion in September

Iraq ranks first for neighboring countries importing from Turkey

Date: 2021-09-04 11:25:14
Iraq ranks first for neighboring countries importing from Turkey