Iraq’s exposure to US securities passed $22 billion in 2021

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities reached $22 billion in 2021, ranked the 39th of 44 countries.

The latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds is $22.502 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, foreign countries held a total of 7.74 trillion U.S. dollars in U.S. Treasury securities as of December 2021.

The bonds include long-term guarantees and short-term guarantees.

According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1,304.040 trillion), followed by Mainland China, with an exposure of about $1,068.746 trillion at the end of December 2021.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom, with a holding worth $647.363 billion.

Ireland had 334.325 billion dollars, Egypt with 14.3 billion dollars, and Uruguay (12.3 billion dollars).