Iraq’s Prime Minister to make regional visits, Official

Shafaq News / The spokesman for Iraqi Cabinet Hassan Nazim, on Tuesday, held a press conference in which he discussed topics of health, politics and economy.

On economic situation, Nazem said the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit the markets before the Month of Ramadan to check the prices and that the Minister of Trade may resort to import goods to confront the high prices.

In response to a question by Shafaq News correspondent, about Al-Kadhimi's visit to the Gulf countries, Nazem confirmed that the visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE resulted in memorandum of understandings and agreements in economic and investment fields, and that the governments of the two Gulf countries allocated three billion dollars each to invest in Iraq.

He added that Al-Kadhimi is expected to visit other regional countries for empowering the Iraqi economy.

Regarding the educators, who were not included in the 2021 budget, Nazim explained that their share was allocated in the budget law but the Parliament had reduced it.

On Covid-19 epidemic, the Spokesman said the Ministry of Health and environment had contracted with international companies to secure 21 million doses of the vaccine.